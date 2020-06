This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.

UBS floor director at the NYSE Art Cashin said Tuesday that Wall Street is more focused on the economic reopening than the civil unrest, and that many underestimated the "psychological" effect of businesses reopening.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Cashin said he underestimated how willing people would be to go back to crowded spaces and businesses once economic restrictions were lifted.