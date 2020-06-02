AT&T's Randall Stephenson calls on fellow CEOs to speak up for justice after George Floyd killing

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson on Tuesday called on fellow chief executives to speak up for racial justice following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

"All of us CEOs have large African-American employee bodies. We owe it to them to make sure that we're speaking to this, that we're asking our policy makers to step up, that we're asking our political leaders to step up and recognize and just say it: We've got a problem," Stephenson said. "We have a big problem and it needs to be dealt with."

Floyd died last week after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pushed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes. His death ignited widespread protests across the nation, and several companies have since released statements and made donations in support of the black community.

But large companies need to be actively advocating for policy changes, Stephenson told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"We have an imperative to begin to use our muscle and our influence to begin to effect policy change to address this," he said. "I think we as business leaders are going to need to put our shoulder into this and begin to try to move the ball."

"This is about justice. And when you're dealing with issues of just basic core justice that every CEO, every leader in America needs to step up and ask, 'what is the right thing to do?'" he added.

For example, Stephenson said that business leaders, who have widespread influence, should be pushing for law enforcement to stop policies that allow racial profiling.

"If I were to use those kinds of policies within AT&T, I would rightly be terminated, fired and probably sued," he said. "But we allow, we actually have systems, we have procedures that allow for racial profiling. Those kinds of policies need to be challenged."

Stephenson will retire from his position on July 1 when President and COO John Stankey will take over as CEO.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube