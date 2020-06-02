Pentagon official says Defense Secretary Esper and Chairman Milley were not aware of Trump church photo op plan

President Donald Trump walks with US Attorney General William Barr (L), US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper (C), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley (R), and others from the White House to visit St. John's Church after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — A senior Defense official told reporters Tuesday that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and the nation's highest-ranking military officer did not intend to participate in President Donald Trump's photo-op in front of St. John's Church, which had been set on fire by protesters the night before.

"The Secretary and the chairman were both actually heading to the Washington Field Office of the FBI to be co-located with the director of the FBI and the Attorney General to observe and provide leadership for response efforts last evening," explained a senior Defense official on a call with Pentagon reporters.

"They were not aware that the Park Police and law enforcement had made a decision to clear the square. And once they began that walk off the White House grounds with the president, their understanding was that they were going out of the White House to go into a Lafayette Park to review the efforts to do address the protests," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity added.