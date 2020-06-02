Employee backlash rocks Facebook, and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. On today's show, CNBC's Elizabeth Schulze explains why stocks keep rising even as unrest over George Floyd's death continues to rock American cities—during a global pandemic no less. And CNBC's Julia Boorstin breaks down the internal backlash at Facebook against Mark Zuckerberg's policy toward President Donald Trump.

Here's what you missed today:

Zuckerberg stands firm in refusal to moderate Trump despite employee walkouts and resignations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday told employees he was standing firm in the company's decision not to moderate a post in which President Trump said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Zuckerberg announced this to employees during a virtual all-hands meeting on Tuesday, according to the New York Times. The decision comes despite public criticism from dozens of employees, many of whom argue that the post from Trump violates Facebook's community standards, which prohibit language that incites serious violence.

Why stocks could keep going higher even with massive unrest across America

The great rotation continues, with some of the most down-trodden names leading the market higher: industrials, airlines, financial institutions, and energy companies. Powerful monetary and fiscal stimulus programs are keeping stocks aloft, as investors continue to shift funds to parts of the market they believe will be helped by economic reopenings. So far, the market has not reacted to the violent protests that erupted all across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis resulted in charges of third-degree murder against a police officer. Across the U.S., there has been looting on city streets and buildings have been destroyed, yet the stock market has ignored it.

