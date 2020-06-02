Op-ed: It's time to invest in community infrastructure

Police officers arrest protestors right after the curfew time during a protest demanding justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, in Manhattan, New York City, United States on June 01, 2020.

The South Bronx, where I grew up in the fifties and sixties, was the epitome of an urban ghetto. I hated living there. Housing was deplorable, rodents were everywhere, and crime came with the heroin epidemic in the sixties.

I wanted out but a way out seemed almost impossible. Many of my friends and their families gave up. They saw no way out.

With few jobs and little education, life was lived from moment to moment and surviving another day was cause for celebration.

I was fifteen in 1967 when the riots began. It started in Newark and spread to other cities like a contagion. The Riots went on to claim 159 communities that summer. We didn't know it then, but the riots of 1967 coined the term "long, hot summer."

At fifteen I didn't understand why people rioted. I remember thinking "What do they hope to gain by burning and looting in their own communities?" My best understanding of the why was, people had given up hope, felt things would never get better, and they had nothing to lose.

When I came back to Harlem in 1983 to work at the not-for-profit that would become the Harlem Children's Zone, I saw the same conditions there that I experienced in the sixties.