These two graphics show the lack of diversity in the House and Senate

Reps Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., hold a news conference after congressional Democrats moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four, July 15, 2019. Erin Scott | Reuters

The House has become more diverse at a faster rate than the Senate, a CNBC analysis shows, but both chambers are still predominantly white. The number of nonwhite lawmakers has gradually increased in the House at a faster rate than in the Senate. Congress overall is the most diverse it's ever been, according to a CNBC visualization of data from the Brookings Institution.

In the House and Senate, at least 114 lawmakers are either African American, Asian or Hispanic, meaning that more than 1 in 5 lawmakers in the 116th Congress is a person of color and nearly 8 in 10 are white. The data also shows there are far more Democratic than Republican people of color. Here is a breakdown of the number of people in Congress by race: African American: 53 representatives, 3 senators

Asian American: 12 representatives, 3 senators

Hispanic American: 39 representatives, 4 senators