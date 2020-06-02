Zoom Video could hit even higher highs after 200% rally this year, traders say

"We think Zoom is becoming synonymous with video conferencing," Gordon said on CNBC's " Trading Nation " on Tuesday. "The momentum or the rate of change is slowing, but … the actual price continues to move up -- this is a very bullish consolidation pattern."

The videoconferencing stock added more than 1% by the afternoon session, adding to a more than 200% increase for the year.

Zoom Video , one of the hottest stocks this year, rallied even more on Tuesday heading into its earnings report.

While Zoom has gained a widespread name in the stay-at-home lockdown economy, Gordon sees its place well beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

"Following the pandemic, a lot of industries are going to change. The potential applications are enormous for Zoom -- stay at home employees, retail shops doing store walkthroughs, real estate home viewing, online education. The list goes on. There's been some security missteps, but they've addressed it and we continue to remain bullish," said Gordon.

Zoom faced scrutiny earlier this year, including from the New York Attorney General, over how it handled user data -- lapses included sharing information with Facebook. CEO Eric Yuan apologized for any security issues in early April and pledged to find fixes.

Security remains one of Zoom's greatest risks, warns Michael Bapis, managing director of Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital Management.

"The biggest risks are sustainability and security -- How and will they turn the participants into paying customers alongside trying to make sure these customers are secure and the networks are secure," said Bapis during the same segment.

However, if the company can overcome that risk, it remains a long-term opportunity, he says.

"They have a market share right now unlike any other. It's a massive opportunity for the company," And we believe they can get it done now. If they don't get it done now, look out on the other side of it but this will drive revenue, it'll drive growth, it'll drive profitability and assuming they get the security side of it right, the opportunity is endless for them at this point, especially for the foreseeable future," said Bapis.

Disclosure: Ascent Wealth Partners holds Zoom.

