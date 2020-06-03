3 more cops charged in George Floyd death, other officer's murder charge upgraded, Sen. Klobuchar says

Additional screen grab of user video obtained by NBC News circulating online appears to show three officers kneeling on the ground near Floyd, while another stands nearby.

Three former Minneapolis police officers will be criminally charged Wednesday in connection with the death of George Floyd in their custody, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

In addition, Derek Chauvin, a fourth former officer who had already been charged with third-degree murder in the case, will now be charged with second-degree murder, the Minnesota Democrat wrote in a post on Twitter.

Klobuchar did not detail the charges that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to file against the three other ex-cops: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. All four officers were fired last week after the arrest.

But a local newspaper, the Star Tribune, earlier said the trio will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, citing sources.

The ex-cops had assisted Chauvin in arresting Floyd on Memorial Day on the suspicion that Floyd passed a counterfeit bill.

Chauvin, who is white, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video footage emerged showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd, a black man, lay handcuffed, crying out that he could not breathe.

The video shows that Chauvin continued to keep his knee of Floyd's neck even after Floyd became nonresponsive.

Floyd's death has sparked widespread protests against police violence in dozens of cities across the country, with demonstrators and Floyd's family calling for charges to be brought against Lane, Thao and Kueng.

The family also has demanded that Chauvin face a first-degree murder charge.

A second-degree murder charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years upon conviction, compared to 25 years for third-degree murder. Actual sentences are often short of the maximum.

The charges were not immediately confirmed by Ellison's office.

Klobuchar, a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, served years ago as the Hennepin County attorney. The Hennepin County attorney's office was handling prosecutions stemming from George Floyd's death until Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz assigned Ellison the responsibility on Sunday. Minneapolis is located in Hennepin County.