Apple's former Europe boss has raised $88 million to invest in start-ups

Apple's former Europe boss, Pascal Cagni, has raised a new €80 million ($88 million) fund to invest in start-ups through his venture firm, C4 Ventures.

Cagni, who was head of Apple in Europe from 2000 to 2012, said the fund will be used to back entrepreneurs who prove they can survive and excel in the age of the coronavirus.

While the virus has wrecked economies and destroyed company revenue streams, Cagni believes that some start-ups will thrive after the pandemic and he's keen to capitalize on their success.

"We felt confident that we should, as planned, raise and deploy capital during this period," Cagni, who has been described as an "ally" to President Emmanuel Macron, said on a video call with CNBC.

Recruited by the late Steve Jobs, Cagni started working on C4 Ventures within months of leaving Apple, but the firm didn't properly get going until 2014. Going from the iPhone maker to the world of venture capital wasn't without its challenges: "After being brainwashed by Apple, I had to open my mind to the rest of the world," Cagni said.

But C4 Ventures has now backed more than 30 companies operating across hardware, commerce, and digital media. Each investment is normally around 3 million euros ($3.4 million) but they can go up to 4 million euros.

Before investing in companies, Cagni said he likes to get to know the people running them. "I'm asking them ... where do you come from? What drives you? You need to understand the history of the people."

Big wins for the former Apple exec include Nest, the smart thermostat company acquired by Google for $3.2 billion, and Graphcore, an AI chip start-up now valued at over $2 billion.

His bets haven't all worked out well though. "We have also failures," said Cagni. "Anki is one of my big regrets."

Anki was a consumer robotics company that went bust last year after raising around $200 million.