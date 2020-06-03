Bird is scrapping thousands of electric scooters in the Middle East

Bird is scrapping thousands of e-scooters in the Middle East and shutting down its operations in the majority of the region as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to five people familiar with the matter.

The e-scooters being scrapped belong to Circ, which was acquired by Bird for an undisclosed sum in January.

There are between 8,000 and 10,000 Circ scooters across cities in Qatar, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates, according to one former employee and one current employee for Circ who asked to be kept anonymous as they've signed a confidentiality agreement.

Bird is paying around $300,000 to have all of Circ's scooters in the Middle East scrapped, the former employee told CNBC.

Bird said it has "temporarily paused operations" in the Middle East because of the hot weather, adding that it is using the break to "recycle" some vehicles. Bird will continue to operate its own scooters in Tel Aviv.

"During this pause, we are taking the opportunity to responsibly recycle parts of the old Circ fleet that were previously used in the region," a Bird spokesperson said.

"Following extreme wear and tear, the Circ vehicles no longer met our rigorous quality standards. Selling or re-use of these vehicles would potentially result in safety and reliability issues, which would not have been fair or ethical to the purchasers or potential riders. We look forward to resuming our service throughout more parts of the region later this year."