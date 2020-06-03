European markets head for positive open but U.S. unrest weighs on sentiment

European stocks are expected to open in positive territory Wednesday, but U.S. unrest is expected to weigh on investor sentiment.

London's FTSE is seen opening 47 points higher at 6,266, Germany's DAX is seen 137 points higher at 12,126 and France's CAC 40 is seen 57 points higher at 4,902, according to IG.

Investors around the world are keeping an eye on continuing unrest in the U.S. in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

State and local officials ramped up efforts to contain the protests Tuesday evening, adding to police forces and imposing earlier curfews as demonstrators took to the streets in major cities across the U.S. for another night of demonstrations.

New York City announced its 8 p.m. curfew will remain in place for the rest of the week, but that didn't stop hundreds from marching to protest the killing of Floyd.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia jumped in Wednesday afternoon trade, with optimism over the reopening of economies as authorities ease coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.

Coronavirus news remains in focus for markets. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that he worries about the "durability" of a potential coronavirus vaccine, noting that there's a chance a vaccine may not provide long-term immunity.

In Europe, Lufthansa releases its first-quarter earnings Wednesday and euro zone unemployment data for April is due.