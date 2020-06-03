Trump admits he went to White House bunker during George Floyd protests, but claims it was just for a brief 'inspection'

President Donald Trump walks into the Rose Garden at the White House May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied multiple news reports that he took refuge for his personal safety in an underground White House bunker during intense protests last Friday night outside the building over George Floyd's death, claiming he only visited the bunker during the day for "a short inspection."

"It was a false report. I wasn't down [in the bunker],"on Friday evening, Trump said on Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade's show.

"I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time and it was much more for an inspection, there was no problem during the day," the president said.

Kilmeade, referring to the Secret Service, asked Trump: "They didn't say to you, 'You have to go downstairs, my responsibility is your welfare?' "

The president replied, "Nope, they didn't tell me that at all."

The New York Times first reported that Secret Service agents rushed Trump to the bunker, also known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, on Friday night as protests outside the White House grew hotter.

A senior administration official told NBC News on Sunday that Trump was in the bunker for a "very short period" out of an abundance of caution. Trump returned to his residence in the White House within an hour, the official said.