Facebook has a new way to delete all your old posts, likes and more — here's how

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Facebook is rolling out tis new "Activity Log" on Android and iPhone.
  • It lets you bulk delete old posts, likes and comments you may have long forgotten about.
  • Here's how to use Facebook's new Activity Log to delete Facebook posts.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the company's 2017 F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif.
Facebook is rolling out a new Activity Log feature for its iPhone and Android apps that lets you delete old posts, likes and comments that you may have long forgotten about.

It's really useful if you started using Facebook back when it was focused on college students -- I joined in 2004, and I found posts I had totally forgotten about. Now you can go through and delete all of those things at once, instead of one by one.

Here's how to do that.

How to delete Facebook posts, likes and comments from years ago

Now you can delete old content in bulk.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • Make sure you have the latest iPhone or Android app installed. (The feature is rolling out so you may not see it immediately, but keep checking if you don't.)
  • Open Facebook on your phone.
  • Tap the menu button on the bottom-right.
  • Choose "See your profile" on the top of the page.
  • Select the three dots next to "Add Story."
  • Choose "Activity Log."
  • Tap "Manage Activity" on the top of the page.
  • Select "Your posts."

Facebook will show you all of your old posts, activity (like when you started new jobs), likes you've made on other posts and more.  If you want, you can also tap the "Filters" button at the top of the page to see different activity by year, category, or interactions with specific people.

Check each box next to each item to delete or archive it. 

If you archive, the posts will be removed but you'll have a record for yourself. If you delete them, they're gone forever.

