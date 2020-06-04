CDC guidance against mass transit during reopening sparks concern over 'unbearable' congestion, carbon emissions surge

Early morning traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Boston, MA on May 19, 2020. Gov. Baker announced phase one of reopening on May 18, including allowing manufacturing and construction to being.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released major guidelines on how U.S. offices should function as people return to work during the coronavirus pandemic — including advice that reverses years of public policy guidance on how people should commute to the office.

Instead of taking public transportation or carpooling, the CDC suggests people drive to work by themselves if feasible and advises corporations to provide incentives for employees to drive by themselves.

The new guidelines raised concerns over what could be unbearable traffic congestion and a surge in carbon emissions if people turn to cars in order to avoid exposure to the virus.

"Promoting private vehicle use as public health strategy is like prescribing sugar to reduce tooth decay," said University of British Columbia urban planning and public health professor Lawrence Frank.

The challenges will grow more acute if residents abandon cities for less densely populated suburbs, a trend that may be getting underway. Real estate service provider UrbanDigs recently analyzed new sales contracts divided by new listings to gauge relative demand, and found it was down in Manhattan but higher in Westchester County in New York, Greenwich, Connecticut and Bergen and Monmouth counties in New Jersey.

"The level of vehicle dependence created by urban sprawl is a primary cause of [carbon] emissions and climate change, which has arguably even larger threats to life," he said. "Air pollution from car dependent development and commuting is a primary source of diabetes and heart disease."

Although it's unclear what commuting will look like as more people return to offices, there are already signs that people are turning to driving cars instead of using mass transit.

Data published by Apple Maps shows a nationwide surge in direction requests for people driving in cars over the last several months, while direction requests via mass transit have remained consistently low since plummeting at the start of the outbreak. During April and May in New York City, search demand for monthly parking in the city almost doubled on the parking app SpotHero.