China, India unlikely to turn to the U.S. for mediation over border tensions

Indian army trucks drive along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway at Sonmarg some 89 Kms of Srinagar on May 28, 2020.

Both China and India are unlikely to turn to the United States for mediation over an ongoing border dispute high in the Himalayas, a political commentator told CNBC.

The two Asian powerhouses are locked in a bitter standoff in the remote Ladakh region in the Western Himalayas. Indian media reported that Indian and Chinese military officials will hold high-level talks on Saturday to ease tensions.

"I think both sides would not like any kind of mediation," Sadanand Dhume, resident fellow at the public policy think tank American Enterprise Institute, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"Even though India and China have the world's longest unresolved boundary in the Himalayas, in many ways the two countries had a very good record of ensuring that these kinds of tensions don't spill into conflict," Dhume said.

He referred to a standoff between the two countries in another disputed border area in 2017 — a plateau known as Donglang in China and Doklam in India.

"During the Doklam crisis, (China and India) sometimes have sort of pushing and shoving, they have troop build-ups, they have disagreements," Dhume said. "But, they have also used diplomatic means to deescalate in the past, and certainly, neither of them would be looking for the United States to intervene."

India and China's border is represented by a demarcation line called the Line of Actual Control (LAC).