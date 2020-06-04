UK's FTSE 100 set for 'far-reaching' reshuffle due to coronavirus crisis

An EasyJet Airbus A320 aircraft is seen at Malpensa Airport near Milan, Italy, October 3, 2018.

A reshuffle of Britain's FTSE 100 index will see some of its biggest names drop out after having their market value ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

Budget airline easyJet and cruise operator Carnival, which have seen their share prices fall by around 45% and 67% this year up to Wednesday's close, were among the biggest names relegated in a quarterly review by the global index provider FTSE Russell.

Airlines and travel operators have seen business activity plummet due to worldwide lockdowns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. EasyJet last week announced that it would cut almost a third of its staff while warning that demand would likely not return to 2019 levels until 2023.

British Gas owner Centrica and engineering firm Meggitt will also drop into the FTSE 250. The four vacant spots will be taken by gambling company GVC Holdings, computer software firm Avast, emergency repairs provider Homeserve and multinational retailer Kingfisher.

The changes will take effect at the start of trading on Monday June 22.