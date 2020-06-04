From jobs to finances, here's how veterans can recover and even thrive during the Covid-19 crisis

LOS ANGELES-CA-MAY 25, 2020: Veterans including Karla Gonzalez, second from right, who served 12 years in the U.S. Army, salute during a Memorial Day ceremony at Los Cinco Puntos. Christina House

Americans are hurting from the economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic. Military veterans are no exception. More than 1 million vets filed for unemployment in April, sending the veteran unemployment rate soaring to 11.7%. They are also business owners who are struggling to survive, parents trying to send their children to college, retirees or nearing retirement, and potential homeowners trying to buy a house — all during unsettled times. "Covid has shown us that nothing in life is certain," said certified financial planner Tara Falcone, founder of the financial education company ReisUP and spouse to a U.S. Naval officer. Falcone took part in a virtual town hall for America's veterans on Wednesday, which was a partnership between Comcast Military and Veteran Affairs, CNBC + Acorns Invest in You and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Hosted by CNBC correspondent Contessa Brewer, the forum gave an opportunity for several veterans to pose questions to financial and military experts. The issues discussed ran from employment to retirement savings to buying a home.

'I don't want to be a burden on my son'

Leisa Todero and her son, Francesco, at his 2016 graduation from Savannah College of Art and Design Source: Leisa Todero

For Leisa Todero, a 52-year-old Air Force veteran and single mom, her son's education is paramount. Unfortunately, it took a big bite out of her retirement savings. "I wanted to ensure that my son got a college education in our country, no matter where it was going to take him," Todero told CNBC. She retired from the military in 2007 and now lives in Brevard County, Florida. Fortunately, her son, Francesco, was able to attend a local two-year college at no cost. It was when he then went to SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design), a competitive Savannah, Georgia-based private school, that she used up all of his college fund and the majority of the retirement savings she had independent from the military. Todero is now getting by on her military retirement and disability pay, which she said pays the essential bills. However, she is worried about the future. "I don't want to be a burden to my son," said Todero, who served time in Kuwait in 2005 and took part in missions into Iraq. More from Invest in You:

6 key financial strategies for life after military service She also wants to enjoy her retirement and take some vacations. Falcone advised looking for expenses to cut in order to start putting money away. For instance, cutting down on a monthly car payment by downgrading to a less expensive model often can free up some cash. First, start an emergency fund and then start setting money aside, no matter how small, into a retirement account. "Retirement might not look the way you thought it would but it is still possible to retire at some point in the future," Falcone said. "The most important thing you can do is start," she added. "Just do something. "Take action, no matter how small, today."

Employment or entrepreneurship opportunities

Tony Hobson, a 55-year-old Army veteran, just earned his degree from the University of Louisville in Kentucky. Now, like many other recent college graduates, he's looking for a job, as well as possible entrepreneurship opportunities. According to Phyllis Winchester Newhouse, an entrepreneur and fellow Army veteran, there are opportunities if you know where to look. "If you can look at a market and an industry that has been disrupted right now, that is where you want to focus and where you want to look at getting additional training, if you don't have the training already," said Newhouse, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Xtreme Solutions in Atlanta and founder of the nonprofit ShoulderUp, which connects and supports women entrepreneurs. "There are going to be a lot of job opportunities in these disruptive industries."

You can really take a lot of the skills and experiences you had in the military and transition them to a variety of roles. Tara Falcone founder of ReisUP

For example, she recently hired a military vet at her firm. The same goes for entrepreneurship. Newhouse suggests looking for ways to partner up with someone who is already in business and may be looking for partners with military skill sets. In fact, there are a lot of desirable skills military members learn during active duty, Falcone told CNBC. That includes logistics, public affairs, teamwork and communication, to name a few. Falcone's biggest piece of advice is to be open to any and all opportunities. "As long as you are smart and hardworking and self-starting, you can really take a lot of the skills and experiences you had in the military and transition them to a variety of roles," she said.

The right time to buy a home

A for sale sign is seen near a house for sale in South Pasadena, California on April 24, 2020. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Mortgage rates are at record lows, home prices are rising and sales are slowing. Marine Corps veteran Derek Goodwin asked what that means for potential buyers who might be looking to purchase a home in 24 months to 30 months. Falcone said it is really an individual question rather than a general one. Instead of asking if it's a good time to buy in general, ask instead whether it's a good time for you to buy, she said. To determine that, Falcone focuses on three things: Are you currently in a healthy financial position?

Do you expect to continue to be in a position to be receiving income?

What is your timeline to stay in the home? If it is only a couple of years, are you comfortable taking a possible loss or becoming a landlord?

She also warns about the use of online mortgage calculators. Many don't take into account items such as taxes, maintenance, homeowner insurance and homeowners association fees, she said. "They make it seem as though you can afford more home than you can." Also, if using a Veterans Administration loan, think about whether or not to offer a down payment. While VA loans allow the buyer to forgo one, if you put down at least 5% you can reduce the VA funding fee that is wrapped into your mortgage. For example, if you are not taking out a first-time loan, the fee is 3.6%. However, if you put down 5%, the fee will drop to 1.6%, Falcone said.

Don't focus on the future

