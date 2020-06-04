EU won't agree on more stimulus until they can meet face-to-face, Latvia PM says

The European Union is unlikely to approve further virus-related stimulus until all leaders can meet face-to-face in Brussels, Latvia's prime minister told CNBC Thursday.

The 27-member bloc is working on a plan to raise 750 billion euros ($839 billion) on the public markets to distribute as grants and loans to those sectors greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The idea is part of wider discussions on how the EU should spend its common budget between 2021 and 2027 — an exercise that traditionally takes all-night and various meetings before pleasing all EU nations.

"I think it will take a face-to-face meeting, but that is really a question that's dependent on the path of the virus, it's not really a political decision," Krišjānis Kariņš, the prime minister of Latvia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Thursday.

The 27 heads of state have been unable to meet in person since February due to travel restrictions and strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. The drastic actions are currently being slowly lifted across the EU, but there are currently no plans to host a new EU summit in Brussels.

A spokesperson for the European Council president, who chairs the EU summits in Brussels, has downplayed expectations of a breakthrough later this month.