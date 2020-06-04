Nancy Pelosi calls on Trump to provide a list of federal agencies involved in policing DC protests

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to provide a list of federal agencies that have been staffing the effort to police the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.

Pelosi, in a letter to the president, said she also wanted to know the responsibilities of all the agencies involved in the effort, including the Bureau of Prisons. Some of the unidentified and unmarked personnel have, at times, used force to push protesters out of certain areas of the city.

"I am writing to request a full list of the agencies involved and clarifications of the roles and responsibilities of the troops and federal law enforcement resources operating in the city," Pelosi wrote. "Congress and the American people need to know who is in charge, what is the chain of command, what is the mission, and by what authority is the National Guard from other states operating in the capital."

Trump and his administration have come under scrutiny for their handling of protests, not just in Washington, but across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Nationwide protests erupted last week, after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.