U.S. needs to ensure underserved minorities have 'equitable access' to coronavirus testing, testing chief says

The U.S. needs to ramp up coronavirus testing to ensure everyone has "equitable access," especially in underserved minority communities, the government's top testing official said Thursday.

Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services who is running the government's testing response, said data shows black Americans have been disproportionately hit hard by the pandemic.

HHS will now require laboratories to report the age, race, ethnicity, sex, zip code and type of test performed on patients when reporting data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he told reporters on a conference call.

