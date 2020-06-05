Apple is reportedly giving coronavirus tests to staff as they return to the office

Apple is offering employees Covid-19 nasal swab tests as they return to work, according to a Bloomberg report which cited people familiar with the process.

Employees will also have their temperature taken and they'll be required to wear masks around the office, the report Thursday stated. Apple reportedly intends to keep many of its break-room kitchens closed and it will limit the number of people gathering in confined spaces like elevators.

The measures will be applied at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. It's unclear what steps will be taken at Apple's other offices around the world. Apple reportedly started bringing some hardware and software engineers back to the office in May.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The tech giant was quick to react to Covid-19. It was among the first company's in the U.S. to limit international travel for employees and it shut down retail stores around the world as the coronavirus spread. However, Apple is also one of the first tech firms to start bringing employees back to the office and the company's approach contrasts with other Silicon Valley firms. Google and Facebook are allowing employees to work from home until at least the end of 2020, while Twitter has said staff can work remotely forever if they wish.

The fact that Apple is highly-secretive and focused on hardware has made remote working difficult at times, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

