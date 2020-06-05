Barry Diller says Expedia and IAC won't be giving earnings guidance anymore

Barry Diller, chairman of Expedia and digital media group IAC, told CNBC on Friday the two companies will no longer provide earnings guidance.

"Guidance is a bad business. We're out. We're not doing it anymore," the billionaire businessman told "Squawk Box."

Diller said the amount of time companies spend to develop guidance is "wasteful" and that workers' time would be better spent on other tasks. "The whole thing is nuts," he added.

Expedia's brands include Expedia, Hotels.com, and Trivago, while IAC's brands include Ask.com, video-sharing service Vimeo and news site The Daily Beast.