Trump says states that have reopened are doing 'tremendous business,' even as coronavirus cases rise in some

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC.

States that have reopened nonessential businesses and eased restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus are doing "tremendous business," President Donald Trump said Friday.

The president specifically cited Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, which had some of the earliest and most ambitious reopening plans.

"Look at what's going on in Florida, it's incredible," Trump said at a news briefing to discuss better-than-expected jobs numbers. "If you look at so many different places that have opened up ... the ones that are most energetic about opening they are doing tremendous business and this is what these numbers are all about."

Some epidemiologists criticized plans in states like Florida and Georgia to reopen businesses even as the daily rate of coronavirus infection continued to climb. Some states, including Florida, have begun to see an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Florida reported 1,419 new coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day increase since Florida's Department of Health began publishing data on the outbreak. Florida now has more than 60,000 confirmed cases, according to state data. At least 2,607 people in Florida have died from Covid-19, averaging about 35 new deaths per day over the last seven days, according to Hopkins data.