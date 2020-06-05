Trump takes a victory lap following better-than-expected jobs report

WASHINGTON — As one of the most tumultuous weeks of his presidency came to a close, President Donald Trump got an unexpected chance to celebrate Friday, when new unemployment figures came in much better than expected.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, May payrolls grew by 2.5 million, a striking reversal after months of economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and forecasts that 9 million jobs would be lost in May.

Within minutes of the new jobs numbers' 8:30 a.m. ET release, Trump scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m., a chance for the president to get in front of the cameras and relish the first good news he's had in weeks.

It's safe to bet that Trump will point to the numbers as proof that he was correct in pressuring states to reopen businesses last month, despite most of them not having met the recommended criteria for reopening following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BLS figures reflected this, in that the U.S. added 1.4 million jobs in "food services and drinking places" last month. This is likely a reflection of restaurants reopening, either for takeout or for modified food service.