A Boeing 777-222(ER) passenger plane belonging to the United Airlines taking off at Hong Kong International Airport on August 08 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

United Airlines plans to close three of its five overseas flight attendant bases in October as international air travel continues to struggle because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago-based airline will close bases in Hong Kong, Tokyo's Narita airport and Frankfurt, according to a company memo seen by CNBC.

United didn't immediately comment.