Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow rallied 829.16 points, or 3.15%, to close at 27,110.68. The S&P 500 jumped 2.62% to 3,193.93. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.06% to hit a record high and close at 9,814.08. A record surge in U.S. jobs sent stocks flying as traders cheered the prospects of the economy reopening.

U.S. employers added a shocking 2.5 million jobs last month — the largest gain on record — while the unemployment rate slid to 13.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a drop of more than 8 million jobs and the unemployment rate to nearly reach 20%, which would have been the highest since the 1930s. "I think there were a lot of people who felt that the layoffs would be permanent and it's obvious that there's so much demand that people have to bring people back," CNBC's Jim Cramer said.