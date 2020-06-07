China May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 4 years

The ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Chicago container ship sails out of the Yangshan Deepwater Port in this aerial photograph taken in Shanghai, China, on Monday, March 23, 2020.

China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

The somber trade readings for the world's second-biggest economy could pile pressure on policymakers to roll out more support for a sector that is critical to the livelihoods of more than 180 million workers. Total trade accounts for about a third of the economy.

Overseas shipments in May fell 3.3% from a year earlier, after a surprising 3.5% gain in April, customs data showed on Sunday. That compared with a 7% drop forecast in a Reuters poll.

While exports fared slightly better than expected, imports tumbled 16.7% compared with a year earlier, worsening from a 14.2% decline the previous month and marking the sharpest decline since January 2016.

It had been expected to fall 9.7% in May. "Exports benefited from the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) market and exchange rate depreciation, while imports were affected by insufficient domestic demand and commodity price declines," said Wang Jun, chief economist of Zhongyuan Bank.

As a result, China posted a record trade surplus of $62.93 billion last month, the highest since Reuters started tracking the series in 1981, compared with the poll's forecast for a $39 billion surplus and $45.34 billion surplus in April.

China's trade surplus with the United States widened to $27.89 billion in May, Reuters calculation based on customs data showed.

This comes as Sino-U.S. tensions are again on the rise, though sources say President Donald Trump has little choice but to stick with a Phase 1 trade deal for now.