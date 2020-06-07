Hospitals could struggle — and more will go bankrupt — until they get patients back in the door

An employee and a patient at an intensive care unit at the Republican Clinical Hospital treating patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection.

Hospitals across the United States are desperately trying to ramp up volume after months where they saw far fewer patients than usual.

In March and April, many hospitals cancelled or delayed elective procedures to make space for a potential flood of Covid-19 patients. Because of that, hospitals were losing millions of dollars per day just staying open. In April, the American Hospital Association estimated that hospitals were bleeding more than $50 billion per month.

The situation is improving for many health systems now, as patients are starting to reschedule their procedures and overall volumes are increasing as the country reopens.

"We were losing $5 million per day, and now it's just a few million," said Dr. Bob Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at UC San Francisco. Dr. Wachter expects that UCSF's hospitals will lose $600 to $700 million this year alone.

Some health systems can afford the hit, particularly if there aren't major flareups of Covid-19 in the fall and winter that force them to suspend normal operations again.

But others won't make it.

Health industry experts told CNBC that that many hospitals will go bankrupt or consolidate in the coming months, even though some will have access to financial aid. Nathan Kaufman, a strategic advisor to hospitals, notes that emergency room visits are still below usual volumes, which will have a major impact. Kaufman notes that hospitals had their "worst month ever" for operating margins in April.

"Indirectly, these emergency room visits impact about 40 percent of the non-Covid-19 revenue of a hospital," he said.

"Many standalone hospitals won't survive as an independent enterprise."