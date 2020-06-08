After airline stocks' best week ever, technical analyst bets on another 25% rally

Airline stocks went sky high last week.

The JETS airline ETF, whose holdings include JetBlue and Southwest, rallied 33% in the past five sessions, closing out Friday with its best weekly gain on record. Airlines have rebounded as investors make bets on pent-up consumer demand. The ETF remains roughly 40% off 52-week highs.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, sees even higher highs ahead for the group.

"Take a look at the chart of JETS," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "You've got a pretty clear downtrend reversal off of those February highs. You also made a very nice-looking base, and at this point in time, the [ETF] looks like it's poised to go back and retest its 200-day moving average, which would be around $25. So still nice upside left from here."

The JETS ETF closed Friday at $20.09. A move to $25 implies more than 24% upside.

"The relative strength [momentum indicator] versus the S&P is improving, really providing confirmation here," said Johnson. "As we get more confirmation that there can be a vaccine and more evidence that that's coming, these airlines are going to further take off."