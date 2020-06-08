Astonishing market moves: Retailer Michaels surges a record 58% on a JPMorgan upgrade

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores is having its best day ever.

The reason behind this monster move was a simple bullish call from JPMorgan.

Shares of Michaels soared 58.6% on Monday, its biggest one-day jump on record. This wiped out all of the beaten down retailer's losses for the year.

The Wall Street firm upgraded shares of Michaels to overweight from neutral, saying the retailer has an attractive valuation based on an expected re-rating to price-to-earnings ratio on 2021 earnings.

"Given increased optimism around the pace of economic recovery and a wide divide in valuation of haves (essential retailers) and have nots (value/justreopening/levered names), we looked at our universe for upgrade opportunities and believe MIK represents the best upside potential at current prices," JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers told clients.

Michaels is the latest speculative move in the economic comeback trade. Stocks don't typically make such large swings in price on an analyst call; however, as the market surges off the March lows, investors are betting on anything that may benefit from the economy reopening.