Stock market live updates: Futures jump, airline stocks up, S&P down 1% this year

8:02 am: Boeing jumps on reopening optimism and analyst's recommendation

Shares of Boeing soared 8.5% in premarket trading, putting the stock on track for its sixth straight day of gains. Boeing is benefiting from the overall optimism about the reopening of the economy. Meanwhile, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage of Boeing with a buy rating, saying the worst of pandemic-related risk is now priced in. The firm set a 12-month price target of $277 for the plane maker, which would translate into a more than 30% gain from Boeing's close on Friday of $205.43. Shares of Boeing have risen 54% in the past month, trimming its 2020 losses to about 36%. –Li, Schacknow

After last week's rally, here's where the market stands: Dow gained 6.81% last week for its best weekly performance since April 9

Dow is 8.31% below its record high

Dow is down 5% this year

S&P 500 gained 4.91% last week for its best weekly performance since April 9

The S&P is 5.88% below its record high

The S&P is down 1.14% this year

The Nasdaq Composite rose 3.42% last week for its third straight positive week

The Nasdaq Composite rose to a new all-time intraday high on Friday, but did not close at a new record

The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.03% below its all-time closing high on Friday

For the year the Nasdaq Composite has gained 9.38%. - Hayes

7:55 am: AstraZeneca no longer interested in Gilead Sciences, report says

London-listed AstraZeneca has abandoned tentative, early interest in merging with Gilead Sciences, the American biopharmaceutical company behind coronavirus treatment remdesivir, according to The Times. The English-Swedish company is thought to have scrapped a deal because it would have distracted it from its own therapy pipeline, according to the report. The Times report, published on Monday, poured cold water on a Bloomberg News report that on Sunday said AstraZeneca made a preliminary approach to Gilead in May for a potential combination. That deal, had it occurred, would have been the largest health-care deal on record. — Franck

7:50 am: Fed to meet with some big talk on the agenda

One of the big events for markets this week will be the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting that starts Tuesday. Wall Street is expecting a lot of talk but not much action. Among the main topics for the Fed's policymaking group will be whether to implement so-called yield curve controls, which would entail buying bonds with the intention of keeping yields at lower levels. In tandem with that, the committee is likely to discuss strengthening its forward guidance, or commitment to keeping short-term rates at low levels until certain economic benchmarks are met. However, markets are not expecting definitive moves on either topic. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will conduct a virtual news conference Wednesday after the meeting. – Cox

7:47 am: RBC raised its price target on Amazon to a Street high $3,300

RBC upped its price target on Amazon to $3,300 from $2,700 and said it sees the company continuing to benefit from the "shift to e-commerce" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The firm said the e-commerce giant is a "structural winner" after the firm conducted its annual online shopping survey. "AMZN-specific results clearly support the idea that AMZN is likely the best global play off of online retail," analyst Mark Mahaney said. CNBC PRO subscribers can read more here. - Bloom

7:46 am: Reopening trades up big again

Travel stocks – airlines, hotels and cruise lines – looked to extend last week's rally as demand starts to pick up with coronavirus lockdowns easing. United Airlines was up 10% in premarket trading on Monday, while Delta jumped 8%. Shares of Carnival and Royal Caribbean were up more than 10% each in premarket. Hilton and Marriott both gained more than 3%. Retailers, also tied to the reopening of the economy, were among the biggest gainers with Kohl's and Nordstrom both popping more than 8% in premarket.— Li

7:28 am: Stock futures jump as market looks to build on recent optimism