Big jobs gain 'has bought the Fed some time,' but more help eventually will be needed

In addition to signaling a possible turn in the economy, the big job gains in May give the Federal Reserve some more wiggle room before its next policy move. Markets will be watching this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting more for what the central bankers say than what they do. There's virtually no chance they will move on interest rates, and only a marginal possibility of changes to asset purchases or the myriad programs put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying recession. However, the committee could give a nod to future intentions regarding caps put on interest rates, as well as guidance for what the Fed hopes to achieve with its near-zero rates and trillions in bond buying and when some of that will be rolled back. But with a strong jobs report — a 2.5 million gain in payrolls and a drop in the unemployment rate to 13.3% — providing at least some cover, policymakers can wait before committing to any more accommodation. "If I'm the Fed now, why do I want to introduce anything else? I might continue with what I'm doing, but why would I want to bring up anything else if things are going well?" said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group. "I'd do little more than say things like, 'we're going to stand ready, we're going to continue to provide liquidity and we're going to be ready to support if need be.' But why would I want to go any further now given where things are and you can see the eyes of confidence coming back into the country?"

History has shown that in low-growth times, low rates that are rising are better for stocks, Paulsen said. With that in mind, he said a commitment from the Fed to keep rates lower for longer could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the future pace of recovery. "There's nothing right now that immediately needs an additional or changing Fed response," he said. For its part, the jobs report provided an upside surprise likely of greater magnitude than Wall Street has ever seen. Even though the Labor Department said the unemployment rate would have been about 3 points higher had employed workers not at their jobs because of the coronavirus been counted as unemployed, the magnitude of decrease from April would have been the same and maybe even a bit bigger. That was indicative that the labor recovery at the very least happened sooner than virtually any economist had expected, and means that the need for Fed policy actions have lost some of their urgency.

A recovery in sight