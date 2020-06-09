The race to develop AI chips heats up as Graphcore says it's shipped 'tens of thousands'

Graphcore cofounder and CEO Nigel Toon Graphcore

British start-up Graphcore claims it has shipped "tens of thousands" of its AI chips, or intelligence processing units (IPUs), to companies around the world. Nigel Toon, co-founder and CEO of the U.K.-headquartered company, told CNBC that Graphcore is now "shipping in volumes" thanks to partnerships with Microsoft and Dell. He said the numbers are in the tens of thousands as opposed to the hundreds of thousands. The race to develop AI-optimized chips is well and truly underway, with Santa Clara heavyweights Intel and Nvidia being two of the obvious front runners given their expertise in chip making. The companies haven't disclosed how many of their AI-optimized chips have been sold. However, over a trillion computer chips are expected to be shipped in 2020, according to market data website Statistica. In 2019, Intel's slice of the overall chip market came in at 15.7% and it has been the market leader every year since 2008, with the exception of 2017 when Samsung took the number one spot. Google, Amazon and Apple are also working on their own AI chips.

A new era for chips

Built in Taiwan by chip manufacturer TSMC, Graphcore's chips are designed to support the development of AI applications and other power hungry software. Traditionally, graphics processing units (GPUs) have been used for intensive computing tasks, such as training an AI model, but their power is limited by their design. Valued at around $2 billion, Graphcore sells its chips on cards that contain two IPUs each and have a list price of around $10,000. "Obviously, depending on who the customer is there's different discounts that apply and different prices that are negotiated," said Toon. A deal between Microsoft and Graphcore last November means the four-year-old start-up's chips are now being used on computer servers in Microsoft data centers. As a result, Azure users can use Graphcore's chips to power their applications. Graphcore's chips have also been incorporated into a new Dell IPU server, providing Graphcore with another route to market.

One of Graphcore's intelligence processing units (IPUs). Graphcore

Over 100 organizations are using Graphcore's hardware in some shape or form, Toon said, calling out universities such as Oxford, Imperial College London and the University of California, Berkeley. Naming corporate customers is harder, however. Toon declined to comment when asked if U.S. tech giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple are using the company's chips. "We're a bit careful about customers because sometimes they don't want to say what they're doing," he said.

Speed-up