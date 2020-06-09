In the age of coronavirus, activist shareholders are going after company bosses

Activist shareholders have increasingly focused on ousting top bosses since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the global economy, according to a new report from asset management firm Lazard.

In the second quarter, so far, 50% of all campaigns by shareholder activists have involved attacks against boards or management teams, compared to a consistent 33% in the first quarter of 2020 and the whole of 2019.

The removal or replacement of top executives at European companies has become a more prominent demand since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

Lazard Head of European Shareholder Advisory, Rich Thomas, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that leadership is "never more important" for activist investors than in times of crisis.

"That is why we are seeing leadership of companies firmly in the crosshairs of many activists and activist campaigns," Thomas explained, adding that the coronavirus crisis has taken away some of the traditional tools available to shareholder activists.

"The shareholder base does not want to hear about cost reductions, job cuts, they don't want to hear about return on capital, but when the question is about leadership, and how the board and management is steering the company through this crisis, that can be a little bit more receptive," Thomas added.