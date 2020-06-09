Job openings tumble to lowest level in more than 5 years

Job openings through the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic reached their lowest level in more than five years, according to Labor Department figures released Tuesday.

As companies shed record-breaking numbers of employees, the total vacancies plunged to 5.05 million in April, the lowest total since December 2014, the government's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed. That was a million below the March level and represented a 28% tumble from February's 7.3 million. Economists surveyed by FactSet had been looking for 5.75 million.

The JOLTS report is a month behind the more closely followed nonfarm payrolls report, which showed a decline of 20.5 million jobs for April but an increase of 2.5 million in May. The two surveys differ in that the payrolls count captures data through the 12th of the month while the JOLTS report measures activity throughout the month.