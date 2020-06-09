Delinquencies, defaults will rise for student loan borrowers if pause on payments isn't extended, experts say

With 45 million borrowers owing $1.5 trillion, the student debt crisis in the United States has exploded in recent years. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Unless Congress passes more relief measures for student loan borrowers, they will be required to resume their monthly payments on Oct. 1. And new graduates, entering one of the most troubled labor markets in history, wouldn't see any help with their loans.

That could result in financial disaster for millions of borrowers, experts say.

The historic $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed in March granted student loan borrowers a six-month break from their monthly payments during which interest wouldn't accrue on their debt.

Yet nearly half way into that reprieve, the economy is still in dire shape.The National Bureau of Economic Research announced recently that the U.S. is officially in a recession. Unemployment levels haven't been this high since the Great Depression era.

"The payment pause and interest waiver should be extended because the disruption is ongoing and the recovery will be sluggish," said Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert.

House Democrats, in their $3 trillion HEROES Act, called for extending the break for another year, until Sept. 30, 2021. Yet President Donald Trump quickly called the legislation package "dead on arrival."

It's unclear if Republicans in the Senate will want to let student loan borrowers off the hook for another year, Kantrowitz said, "but, given that 2020 college graduates are graduating into the worst job market ever, I think an extension is likely."

People with student debt were already struggling before the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the economy. Outstanding education debt has outpaced credit card and auto debt over the last decade, and the average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red, up from $10,000 in the 1990s. Every day, 3,000 borrowers go into default.