Trump should apologize for implying that an injured 75-year-old protester provoked cops in Buffalo, Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped into President Donald Trump on Tuesday for tweeting the unsupported notion that an injured Buffalo, New York, protester was involved with antifa.

Early Tuesday Trump said the elderly man who had been pushed down by police officers while protesting against the death of unarmed black man George Floyd was part of the group.

"Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment," Trump tweeted. "@OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?

The man, who has been identified by multiple news outlets as Martin Gugino, stood alone in front of an approaching line of police officers, video of the incident shows. As he gestured to one of the cops, others yelled for him to move back, and two officers pushed him in the chest, knocking him over backward. The video showed blood coming from the man's head as he lay motionless on the ground. Police did not immediately stop to help him.

"If there was ever a reprehensible dumb comment — and from our president," Cuomo said in a press briefing Tuesday, slamming Trump for his statement on the injured protester.

"He should apologize for that tweet. Not a piece of proof. Totally personally disparaging. The man is still in the hospital. Show some decency. Show some humanity," Cuomo added.