Boeing aims for 737 Max recertification flight by the end of June

Boeing expects to do its 737 Max recertification flight by the end of June, multiple people have told CNBC.

The people familiar with Boeing's plans said the recertification flight may actually be more than one flight over the course of a couple days. They said the company has drawn up a flight plan that will demonstrate that the plane's updated flight control software allows the Max to safely operate in various scenarios.

Boeing declined to comment.

Boeing resumed production of the 737 Max planes in May, although the plane has been grounded since March 2019 after the second of two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The manufacturer halted production of the jetliners in January.

The Federal Aviation Administration also declined to comment on the timing of a 737 Max recertification flight, but a spokesperson said, "The FAA is in regular contact with Boeing as the company continues its work on the 737 Max. The manufacturer must demonstrate compliance with all certification standards. The aircraft will be cleared for return to passenger service only after the FAA is satisfied that all safety-related issues are addressed."

Boeing, not the FAA, determines when the plane is ready for this critical step in getting the plane approved to fly. That said, the company has been in constant communication with the FAA and would not propose a recertification flight if it were not certain it would pass.

Boeing shares were recently trading down about 6%. The stock is down more than 42% over the past year, weighed down by troubles with the 737 Max as well as the collapse of travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.