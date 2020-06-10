Russia 'concerned' for human rights as it watches U.S. protests, Kremlin says

NYPD Officers spray mace into the crowd of protesters gathered at Barclays Center to protest the recent killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. Demonstrations are being held across the US after Floyd died in police custody on May 25th.

Russia has said that protests and civil unrest in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd are a "domestic issue," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman told CNBC, although it has concerns for any abuses of human rights there, and anywhere else in the world.

"We consider it to be a domestic affair of the United States and we don't want to interfere," Dmitry Peskov, a top Russian official and President Putin's spokesman, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"At the same time we are concerned about respect for human rights in every corner of the world and that's applicable for the United States as well," he said, adding that the febrile mood in the U.S. had appeared to contribute to "Russophobia," with some high-profile commentators (most notably by President Obama's former national security adviser, Susan Rice) insinuating that Russia had helped to stoke unrest in the U.S.

Russian officials were outraged at the accusations that Russia might be responsible for the social unrest that followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in late May and whose death sparked mass protests across America against racism and police brutality.

"When we first saw the outbreaks of those riots in the U.S. the first thing we heard is one of the voices saying 'well, probably, Russia is staying behind those riots'. It's very hard for us to understand these comments and the reason for them," Peskov said.

"What is going on in the States with these riots and protests is America's domestic affair. We hate it when someone is trying to interfere in our domestic affairs and we never do it ourselves," he added, saying Russia's "concern about human rights, our concern about respect for human rights in every country in the world is quite natural."