Goldman Sachs' standalone digital bank pauses applications in the UK due to spike in deposits

A woman looks at Marcus, a new savings and loans app recently launched by Goldman Sachs in New York, January 10, 2020.

Goldman Sachs' standalone digital bank Marcus has paused applications for its easy-access savings account in the U.K. because of a surge in deposits during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

New British customers of the bank will no longer be able to apply for an online savings account with Marcus from June 10. Goldman Sachs said the decision was temporary and had to be taken because the volume of deposits was approaching regulatory limits.

Over 500,000 users have opened an account with Marcus to date, collectively depositing more than £21 billion ($27 billion). Under British banking regulation, lenders are required to ring-fence retail deposits in excess of £25 billion. That means Goldman would have to establish a separate legal entity for Marcus with its own board and limit how much capital it can share between its businesses.

The news was first reported by Reuters on Tuesday and confirmed to CNBC by the bank.

"We are temporarily not accepting new applications for our Marcus online savings account in order to manage our rate of deposit growth," Des McDaid, managing director of Marcus by Goldman Sachs, said in a statement emailed to CNBC on Wednesday.