Air passengers should wait until fourth quarter for intercontinental flights, IATA chief says

Flying between continents is unlikely to be possible for commercial passengers until the end of this year, according to the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Wednesday, Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the IATA — the trade association representing 290 airlines and 82% of global air traffic — said the organization had seen "two phases" of the industry attempting to navigate the coronavirus crisis.

"Four weeks ago, the sector was in a complete disaster, with a very pessimistic outlook and a very pessimistic vision of the future," he said. "The airlines were not planning to return to service quickly."

However, de Juniac told CNBC that for the past week or two, some optimism had trickled back into the industry — particularly in Europe and the U.S. — as countries and states began to reopen their economies.

European and American airlines were now planning to increase capacity more than expected, he said.

The IATA's de Juniac predicted that short-haul flights — for example between European countries — were likely to be possible this summer, but he added that "for intercontinental flights you should, I think, wait for the fourth quarter."