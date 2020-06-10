Here's why small caps are beating the S&P 500 this quarter

Small caps are joining in on the market rally. The Russell 2000 has bounced 56% since the March bottom, outpacing the S&P 500's 46% run over the same stretch. Todd Gordon, managing director of Ascent Wealth Partners, says two groups have contributed the most to the small-cap rally. The first, financials as measured by the PSCF small cap financials ETF, has surged nearly 16% just this month. "It's been outperforming the Russell only recently … most likely in response to U.S. Treasury yields moving up," Gordon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Higher yields benefit banks' profitability, often giving their stock prices a boost as well.

"It's not unique to small caps [though]," said Gordon. "You're also seeing it in large-cap financials — the XLF — to the S&P 500, so it's broadly financials coming back here from oversold status." The XLF, which tracks mega-cap banks such as Citigroup and Bank of America, is up nearly 12% in June. "The other one is health care, as measured by PSCH, a small cap ETF that tracks health care. You've actually seen a pretty good move up on the upper panel, but the lower panel shows the ratio of health care into the small-cap Russell benchmark and that strength has been falling off. So we think it's kind of isolated to a couple story stocks like Teladoc or Regeneron," said Gordon.