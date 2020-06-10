Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

American, Delta and JetBlue all fell more than 7%. Bank shares such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo dropped 4.05%, 6.12% and 8.95%, respectively. This rotation led the Dow and S&P 500 to close lower for a second straight day and added to the Nasdaq's already strong gains. "A large shift is occurring as investors cycle out of value/cyclical stocks for a second day and pour money into growth," said one trader. "Keep in mind: investors never left growth/momentum. There was a brief flirtation w/cyclical-value over the last couple of weeks, but this was just rental positions held by tourists (growth is still home base for the majority of people in this market)."