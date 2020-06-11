One stock that drove the Nasdaq to above 10,000 is still a buy, traders say

The Nasdaq Composite may have just closed above 10,000 for the first time, but traders say one of its top performers can keep rallying.

It hit the milestone on Wednesday, but was down to 9,957 in Thursday's premarket. Since Dec. 26, when the index first closed above 9,000, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has been a huge contributor to its move higher.

Zoom Video, Tesla, Regeneron, Nvidia, Amazon and eBay are among the 10 best-performing Nasdaq 100 stocks since the day after Christmas.

Of these names, Amazon is still the best choice despite its hefty price tag, said traders Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.

"Amazon's the best play right here," Tepper told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. The stock closed up nearly 2% at $2,647.45 on Wednesday after hitting a new all-time high.

"It's the best diversified post-Covid play. They're literally in every single business that's going to thrive on a going-forward basis. You've got e-commerce, cloud, digital advertising, personal assistance," Tepper said. "Normally, during periods of heavy investment for Amazon like they're seeing right now, the multiple comes down, but apparently that doesn't matter anymore when the Fed's dishing out trillions of dollars like it's going out of style. So, I think the best pick right here would still be Amazon."

Maley also backed Amazon, adding that the stock tends to act in favor of the bulls from a technical standpoint.

"It's had this huge move. It's getting overbought. It's due for a bit of a pullback like just about every other stock in the market right now," Maley said in the same "Trading Nation" interview.