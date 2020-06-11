Brexit back in focus as the UK emerges from lockdown — with no-deal concerns growing

An employee of Transport for London sprays Zoono-71 surface sanitizer during a deep clean operation of a train used on the Victoria Line of London Underground network.

Brexit is back on the agenda in the U.K. as the country starts to emerge from a three-month coronavirus lockdown.

Trade talks with the EU have made little to no progress in recent months and there are growing fears that the U.K. could be heading back toward a "no-deal" scenario at the end of the year, compounding the economic uncertainty posed by the coronavirus crisis.

Fundamental differences remain between the EU and the U.K. over fishing rights and the so-called "level playing field" ensuring fair competition between the two sides, on matters like taxation and rules on state aid, for example. Progress also needs to be made on checks on goods entering Northern Ireland (whose border with the Republic of Ireland is porous, and will be the only land border between the U.K. and EU) from Britain.

On Wednesday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier re-emphasized the EU's often-repeated position that it won't allow Britain to "cherry-pick" the advantageous elements of EU membership that it would like to retain when the transition period ends.

"Britain is demanding a lot more from the EU than Canada, Japan or other partners," he said Wednesday, Sky News reported. Speaking to a forum in Brussels, Barnier added that, "in many areas it is looking to maintain the benefits of being a member state without the constraints," Reuters said. "It is looking to pick and choose the most attractive elements of the (EU) single market without the obligations."

The U.K. government has insisted it won't extend the transition period beyond 2020 and has insisted it wants to strike a deal before that time. Despite the assurances, business groups are worried about the limited time left to strike a deal, and what a no-deal Brexit could mean on top of the unprecedented economic hit expected from the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, the outgoing head of the U.K. industry body, the CBI, told the BBC that businesses have no space, or resources, to cope with a potential no-deal departure from the EU customs union and single market (membership of which guarantees standards and tariff-free trade) at the end of the year.

"The resilience of British business is absolutely on the floor," Carolyn Fairbairn told the broadcaster. "Every penny of cash that had been stored up, all the stockpiles prepared have been run down."

"The firms that I speak to have not a spare moment to plan for a no-trade deal Brexit at the end of the year — that is the common sense voice that needs to find its way into these negotiations."