Frothy trading in bankrupt companies, penny stocks sent red flags that a pullback was due

People walk on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange, August 7, 2019. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Bubbly price moves in the stocks of bankrupt companies, a jump in the number of bullish investors and surging activity by small investors in stock options are all signs that the stock market may have run too far, too quickly. There's even been a big rally in stocks trading under $1 per share, which racked up an average gain of nearly 80% in the past week. With the S&P 500 more than 45% off its low, analysts have been seeing signs the market is overbought and could be ready for a rest. But the market's strong gains are also a magnetic lure for some retail investors, who feel like they haven't been invested enough and others who are finally beginning to trust the market's comeback. "Now you have frothy retail behavior on top of stretched sentiment on the part of professional investors and it's definitely a warning sign," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group. "Does it really matter today, or does it matter two weeks from now? But from strictly a contrarian standpoint, it's got to be a red flag. It's not making a long term statement. It's not telling you it's the end of the bull market. It just tells you right now, at this moment in time, there's a lot of speculative behavior that should be heeded in the short-term." Stock futures dropped on Thursday as some of that froth began to unwind. Hertz was down 21% in premarket trading Thursday following a 39% drop on Wednesday. Boockvar said Investor's Intelligence data now shows a reading for bulls at 56.9%, from 53.5% last week, the highest since January and even more than the 54.7% when the S&P hit its all-time high in February. Bears have fallen to 22.5% from 22.8% last week. and 41.7% back in March. The spread between bulls and bears at 36.3 is now the widest since mid January.

Options trading, bankrupt companies

According to Sentiment Trader, small lot options traders are in a "frenzy," and their activity also dwarfs the amount of trading at the market highs in February. Sentiment Trader points out that the smallest traders, with volume of 10 contracts or less, bought to open 7.5 million call options on stocks at the market peak in February. This week, they bought 12.1 million of similar contracts. Add to that, some pretty wild trading in the stocks of bankrupt companies like Hertz and Whiting Petroleum, among others. Hertz stock hit a bottom of $0.40 on May 26, four days after its bankruptcy filing, but its stock hit a high of $6.25 since then. On Wednesday, it fell sharply to $2.52 per share, a decline of 40%. Whiting was also hit hard Wednesday, along with bankrupt retailer, JCPenney. "There's always speculation, the hot sectors, the hot areas of he market," said Jeff Rubin, head of research at Birinyi Associates. "In every bull market, there have been period of speculation that in hindsight look foolish." But Rubin said the frothy action does not necessarily carry a warning. "Two years ago, anything related to cryptocurrencies were super hot, and after that it was anything related to the pot stocks that were super hot," said Rubin. He also mentioned Pets.com, the poster child for bubbly internet stocks in the late 1990s that no longer exists. Citadel Securities Institutional Equity Derivatives team, in a note obtained by CNBC, studied the 29 stocks in the small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 with a share price less than $1. In five trading days through Monday, the group was up an average of 79%. Denbury Resources, Noble Corporation, and Palatin Technologies are some of the stocks that were trading below $1 per share in the Russell 2000. "This all amounts to what seems like a retail short-squeeze feeding frenzy that has reached blow-off top proportions," the Citadel derivatives team said in the note.

'Not easy to play'