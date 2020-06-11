Google, Facebook and Microsoft back global plan to 'eradicate' online child sexual abuse

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

A coalition of tech giants including Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter have backed a five-fold plan to "eradicate" child sexual abuse on the internet. The group, known as the Technology Coalition, was founded in 2006 with the aim of preventing child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) on the web. It partners with organizations like Unicef and children's charities, and provides funding and advice to tech platforms on implementing child safety tools. "The world has changed since we first came together in 2006," the group said in a statement Thursday. "Technology is more advanced, and there has been an explosion of new internet services, including mobile and online video streaming." "The number of people online — more than 4.5 billion in 2020 — has added to the challenge of keeping the internet a safe place. As a result, the technological tools for detecting and reporting CSEA content have become more sophisticated, but so too have the forms of abuse we seek to prevent and eradicate."

Technology Coalition's plan to tackle online CSEA has five main goals in mind. The consortium says it will: • Invest in innovative tech to tackle child sexual abuse material on the web. • Hold an annual forum with governments, law enforcement and other stakeholders, as well as periodic events. • Fund independent research into trends around online child exploitation and measures to prevent it. • Create new systems and develop existing ones for the sharing of information and threats across the industry. • Share insights on the reporting of child sexual abuse and form a process for firms to benchmark their progress. The alliance says it will invest millions of dollars into a research and innovation fund to build new technology and publish annual reports on its progress in tackling child sexual abuse content.

It's working with international bodies WePROTECT Global Alliance — an organization founded by U.K. tech entrepreneur Joanna Shields — and the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children. The news arrives after the Technology Coalition backed 11 principles put forth by five governments earlier this year to prevent the spread of online child sex abuse. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, said the plan, dubbed Project Protect, "brings together the brightest minds from across the tech industry to tackle a grave issue that no one company can solve on its own." In the U.K., the government is introducing new legislation to tackle harmful content including child exploitation and terrorism. But tech companies are also under global pressure to ensure they have robust systems in place to identify and remove toxic content. There are fears the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown measures have heightened the risk of child sexual abuse spreading online. On May 20, U.K. charity Internet Watch Foundation said there had been 8.8 million attempts to access images and video of children suffering sexual abuse during the country's lockdown.

Existing measures