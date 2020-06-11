Here's how the pandemic is reshaping career planning for college students

Almost overnight, life after college looks different.

The once robust employment picture is gone, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. is now officially in a recession.

While new college graduates may be dealing with rescinded job offers or no jobs at all, those still in school or just entering this fall may be wondering what, if anything, they should do to adjust.

"They are worried and they are discouraged," said Gen Z expert Nancy Nessel, founder of GettingGenZ.com. (Gen Z is defined as comprising those born after 1996 by the Pew Research Center.)

One option may be for students to reconsider their choice of major. So far, no such trend has been observed, experts say. However, that may change once the students resume school in the fall.

"Young kids have been surprisingly attuned to opportunities available to them," said Paul Hill, founder of Educate to Career, a nonprofit that provides college-planning insights and data to families.

Among the services the nonprofit provides is its online Job FutureCaster tool, which is designed to help students choose a major. Already, Hill is seeing a trend.

"People are utilizing the programs that help them select a major and they are keying in on the STEM majors," he said, referring to science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields of study.

"Then they are keying in on programs to help them pick a school close to home."

STEM majors have been on the rise since the Great Recession. In the 2009-10 academic year, there were nearly as many graduates with humanities degrees as STEM degrees, according to the labor market analytics firm Emsi.

By 2016, STEM majors in bachelor-degree programs, and above, had grown by 43%. Meanwhile, degrees in the humanities declined by 0.4%, Emsi found.

Hill is now working on his latest model, which will estimate what jobs will be available to those under age 25 in three to five years' time. Already, he's seeing that existing trend towards STEM accelerating.