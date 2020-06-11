Cramer recommends buying these stocks after Thursday's brutal day on Wall Street

After a calamitous day of stock trading Thursday, CNBC's Jim Cramer broke down where investors can find buying opportunities in the market.

"In a tough market, you need to circle the wagons around the few good names you feel comfortable buying and then buying more if they go lower, because they might in case the neophytes are in there," the "Mad Money" host said. "And those recovery plays, sadly, they're not recovering."

Cramer advised that investors be careful when putting more money to work here, foreseeing further moves lower.

"That's why you need to tread carefully when you buy tomorrow, because when these novices start capitulating we could get another leg down. However, you should start putting money to work tomorrow," he said.

The host suggested that investors buy into companies that can meet earnings expectations, despite the ongoing downturn in the economy. He recommended circling back to stocks listed on the Cramer Covid-19 Index, particularly those that are offering attractive dividend yields and are well off their highs, like PepsiCo.

Companies riding secular themes and others reinventing themselves are also good buys, said Cramer, highlighting Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, PayPal, Nike, Apple and Facebook.