Lululemon sales fall 17% as retailer takes hit from stores being closed, shares drop

A Lululemon sign hangs in front of their store at the Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York.

Lululemon reported a first-quarter sales decline of 17%, as its strong digital business wasn't enough to offset the losses from its stores being temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its shares fell more than 5% in after-hours trading Thursday following the release.

Here's how the company did during its fiscal first quarter ended May 3:

Earnings per share: 22 cents

Revenue: $651.96 million

Net income came in at $28.6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $96.6 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue fell 17% to $651.96 million $782.3 million a year ago.

The company said its e-commerce sales totaled $352 million, making up 54% of total revenue, compared to $209.8 million, or 26.8% of total revenue, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 23 cents per share on revenue of $688.4 million, according to Refinitiv estimates. However, the impact from the Covid-19 crisis makes these estimates difficult to compare to actual earnings.

The company is not currently offering an outlook for 2020.

Lululemon shares are up more than 33% this year. The company has a market cap of $40.2 billion.

